Bowls round-up: Datchworth get league success while Baldock enjoy themselves in national events

Published: 6:45 AM June 10, 2021

League success for Datchworth and national and county success for Baldock. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Datchworth had a struggle in a county competition but there was success in the Stevenage & District Mixed Bowls League.

They exited the County Team Ten tournament in round two, losing in all four disciplines away to Berkhamsted.

However, the league victory came at their Turkey Farm home against Howard Garden.

They ran out 67-31 winners with Janet Akers, Rob Hazeu and Peter Hills the top rink, only losing on five ends in a 21-7 triumph.

Howard Garden also lost to Three Horseshoes in another SML match, although this one was closer at 40-38.

Baldock had a good week, advancing in the National Top Club competition with victory over Sawbridgeworth.

Their A team also beat Whitethorn in the National Two Fours, 32-21, and will now play their B squad in the next round.

In the county competitions, there were wins for the men's triples skippered by Matt Hayzelden, Rob Dempster and Dave Davies, the first two over Stevenage Town and Royston and the latter by walkover.

However, the pairs of Joe Moorley and Jamie Claydon as well as Darren Hickin and Paul Andrews lost in the quarter finals.