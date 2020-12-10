Blueharts men on cloud nine as hockey returns

Published: 9:30 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 5:19 PM December 15, 2020

Blueharts returned to action after lockdown with some strong performances across the club on Saturday.

The men’s thirds romped to a 9-2 win over Cheshunt to move into the top five in East Three South West, with Gillian Ide and Tom Sadler netting in the opening minutes.

Captain Paul Krishnan found the backboard, with son Flynn also hitting the target.

Mark Russell proved pivotal at distributing the ball, as Nathan James made some impressive runs and Sean Storey won several short corners.

Joel and Gillian Ide, Will Guest, Tom Russell and Ed Davies held firm in defence, as Paul Marston made saves when needed.

You may also want to watch:

And Blueharts continued to dominate possession to keep the tally growing, with Sadler firing in a reverse stick strike from the top of the D.

Richard Middleditch tapped in, before Freddie Rogers drew the keeper and lifted the ball over him and Russell powered home the ninth.

This Saturday sees another busy set of fixtures, with the men’s firsts visiting Havering and the women hosting Crostyx.

Others, men: 2s v Crostyx (h); 3s v Royston (Peter Boizot Astro); 4s v Potters Bar (Hitchin Boys School); 5s v Royston 2 (Peter Boizot Astro); Colts v West Herts 5s (New Field Astro); women: 2s v Welwyn Garden City (Herts Sports Village); 3s v Shefford & Sandy (Hitchin Boys School); 4s v Stevenage 4s (h); 5s v Potters Bar 2s (Dame Alice Owens); 6s v Saffron Walden 5s (Saffron Walden County High).