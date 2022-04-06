Promotion joy for Blueharts is followed by national cup excitement

The final week of the hockey season brought promotion glory for some of Blueharts' ladies.

Both the thirds and the fifths secured a place in the division above after clinching the required results.

The ladies' third team at Blueharts Hockey Club celebrate promotion. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

Goals from Isla Campbell and Lily Moir gave the threes a 2-2 draw at Saffron Walden and after a tense wait, news filtered through that they had done enough to finish and second and promotion from Division Three South West.

Skipper Rachel Campbell said: "The team are such a positive bunch who have put in some brilliant performances. Loads of passion on the pitch, a fair few goals and an outcome we're all proud of."

Blueharts' fifths sealed promotion on the last day of the East Hockey League season. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The fifths meanwhile scored a late goal against Division Six South West champions Broxbourne to win 3-2 and ensure they finished in second behind them. Emily Bill got two of them with Scarlett Lait the other.

The seconds avoided relegation from Division Two South West with a 3-2 win over Shefford & Sandy, the goals coming from Carly Madders, Kate Sherwood, and Halcyon Turner while the firsts finished sixth in Division One South after a 2-1 loss to Crostyx, Jay Livermore on target.

The fourths lost 2-0 to Stevenage but the sixths beat their Stevenage counterparts 4-0 with goals from Emily Bill, Hannah Ross, and Gracie Deller putting them third in Division Seven South West.

There was no change for any of the men's teams with the firsts finishing sixth in the East Premier Division despite a last-day 4-2 loss to Letchworth.

Blueharts' mixed team are through to the quarter-finals of a national trophy. - Credit: GREGORY OWAIN

Blueharts' mixed team meanwhile advanced to the quarter-finals of the England Hockey T2 Cup after a dramatic shoot-out win at home to Marlow.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 after normal time, Blueharts taking the lead early through a penalty corner converted by Rich Julian following a Sam Rees pass.

Marlow levelled after the break though and stopped Ben Bayley from giving Blueharts the win with a penalty flick save.

He would have the last laugh though and after Rees, James Sandford and Ellie Cockburn had all scored, he converted the fourth which was followed by a solid save from Alex Ford.

That allowed Jay Livermore to make it 5-3 and start the celebrations.

Player of the Match went to Laura Graham.