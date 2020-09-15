Blueharts lift over 40 National Hockey Cup after dramatic penalty shoot-out

A socially-distanced team photo of the Blueharts Over 40 team that won the National Cup. Picture: MARTIN SUDWEEKS Archant

Blueharts Hockey Club are the national champions – but only after a dramatic and nail-biting conclusion.

The Lucas Lane-based club’s over 40s were playing Old Cranleighans in the National Cup final, held at the Nottingham Hockey Centre.

The match, which was played behind closed doors as part of England Hockey’s finals weekend, was another spectacular and exciting game worthy of any final.

Cranleigh started much brighter and after 15 minutes had established a 2-0 lead.

But Blueharts came back and were level by half-time, Graham Burr converting a penalty corner and Ashley Hammond beating the keeper and scoring in the empty net.

OC retook the lead with eight minutes to go but with time running out Burr got his second to take the match to penalties.

Blueharts led 3-2 going into the final round with Kevin McNamara making two saves and the keeper was the hero with a third giving the Hitchin side the title.

Squad: MacNamara, Callis, Gardner, Ide G, Buckland, Wells, Smith, Ide J, Lekhamwattage, Spreckley, Woolley, Burr, Krishman, Scott, Hammond, Keel.

Barrett (manager), Burnell (coach), Graves (physio).

Penalty scorers: Burr, Ide, Hammond.