The Comet > Sport

Blueharts' men rack up the wins but ladies go goal crazy

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:58 PM March 15, 2022
The ladies' third team at Blueharts who beat Potters Bar 9-0.

The ladies' third team at Blueharts who beat Potters Bar 9-0. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

It was a winning weekend for Blueharts Hockey Club, and especially the men's section with six of the seven teams victorious.

The first team won 3-1 at home to Ipswich & East Suffolk in the East League Premier Division thanks to a brace from skipper Richard Julian and one for Ben Bayley while the seconds won away at Potters Bar.

Graham Burr hit a hat-trick in that one.

The thirds beat Bedford 4-3 with goals from Barry Smith, Jason Trickett, Ethan Gaunt and Richard Middleditch, and Scott Cromack, Gary Fung and Noah Tingle were the men on target as the fives beat Hertford 3-2.

The sixths beat Shefford & Sandy 3-2 while the Colts won 7-1 at Hertford courtesy of Sean Storey (three), Stuart Gadsden, Oscar Whitley, Harry Lowe and Chris Gadsden.

The fours were the only side to lose, going down 4-0 to Bedford.

The biggest win of the weekend though came for the ladies' thirds with a 9-0 demolition of Potters Bar.

Victoria Arellano, Katy Francis and Rachel Campbell shared the goals equally among themselves with hat-tricks each.

Blueharts Hockey Club
Hockey
