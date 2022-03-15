Blueharts' men rack up the wins but ladies go goal crazy
- Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY
It was a winning weekend for Blueharts Hockey Club, and especially the men's section with six of the seven teams victorious.
The first team won 3-1 at home to Ipswich & East Suffolk in the East League Premier Division thanks to a brace from skipper Richard Julian and one for Ben Bayley while the seconds won away at Potters Bar.
Graham Burr hit a hat-trick in that one.
The thirds beat Bedford 4-3 with goals from Barry Smith, Jason Trickett, Ethan Gaunt and Richard Middleditch, and Scott Cromack, Gary Fung and Noah Tingle were the men on target as the fives beat Hertford 3-2.
The sixths beat Shefford & Sandy 3-2 while the Colts won 7-1 at Hertford courtesy of Sean Storey (three), Stuart Gadsden, Oscar Whitley, Harry Lowe and Chris Gadsden.
The fours were the only side to lose, going down 4-0 to Bedford.
The biggest win of the weekend though came for the ladies' thirds with a 9-0 demolition of Potters Bar.
Victoria Arellano, Katy Francis and Rachel Campbell shared the goals equally among themselves with hat-tricks each.