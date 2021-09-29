Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Blueharts men back on the winning trail after polished performance at Cambridge City

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM September 29, 2021   
Blueharts men got their season back on track with a win over Cambridge City.

Blueharts men got their season back on track with a win over Cambridge City. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts men got their league campaign back on track with a 4-2 win away to Cambridge City.

The Hitchin-based hockey club's first team had stuttered to a 5-0 loss on day one but bounced back with a strong performance

A cagey opening from both teams was ended with skipper Richard Julian putting the visitors in front midway through the half.

And although City fought hard to get back into the game and equalised soon after, a quick counter attack on the stroke of half-time found Ben Bailey in space, and he selflessly passed to Graham Burr to make it 2-1 at the break.

And they stepped it up a gear in the second period, Burr getting his second before man of the match James Byford sealed the victory, Cambridge's second goal merely a consolation.

The captain was delighted with the performance.

Julian said: "We showed real improvement from last week, corrected some things and played much better as a team, which was great to see.

"We will need to keep improving if we're going to win more games in this tough league but the appetite is there and we've got a good squad this year so we're confident we'll do well." 

That was one of five wins for the club, the biggest of them a 4-1 success for the ladies fourths.

The ladies' first team meanwhile drew 1-1.

Blueharts Hockey Club
Hockey
Hitchin News

