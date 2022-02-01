Weekend of wins for Blueharts Hockey Club

Last weekend proved to be a successful one for Blueharts as the club’s numerous teams picked up some impressive results.

The biggest win was for the Ladies’ 5s who smashed Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead 0-8 away from home to go into second place in Division 6SW.

Scarlett Lait netted a hat-trick, with a Danielle Flood goal and braces from Sophie Burston Isadora Rutter securing a resounding victory.

The Ladies’ 3s climbed to fourth of Division 3SW as they beat Cheshunt thanks to goals from Victoria Arellano and Katy Francis, while the Ladies’ 4s beat Broxbourne 3s 5-2 at home and the Ladies’ 6s won 1-4 away at Bishop Stortford.

The only team not to taste victory were the Ladies’ 2s who lost 0-6 away to Bedford, while the Ladies’ 1s had a week off before their clash with local rivals Letchworth this Saturday.