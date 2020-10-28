Thumping win for Blueharts against Thurrock keeps ladies firmly on the up

The ladies of Blueharts' first team. Archant

Blueharts ladies’ enjoyment of the first part of the season continued after a thumping 6-0 home win over Thurrock.

They had come into the back of the East Hockey League Division Two South West game having only conceding two goals and with the best goal difference.

And they never looked like being beaten after an early goal from a short corner, Carly Madders the scorer.

It was an attacking half for the Blues. Ellie Cockburn put another two goals against her and with Jo Floor and Rebecca Woodgate creating plenty of opportunities, there was no surprise when a fourth arrived before half-time, Olivia Marsh volleying it in at an awkward height.

Both Alice Seymour and Rachel Goward worked hard on the left hand side, tracking back and playing simple hockey, and although Thurrock did have chances, skipper Vicky Bedwell, Harriet Marsh and Floor managed to deal with any threat that came.

Those that did creep through were turned away by Jess Marsh in goal.

Anna Page made if five in the second period from another short corner and the game was wrapped up with Harriet Marsh’s first goal for the club.

It leaves Blueharts second, two points behind Crostyx and level with Bishop’s Stortford, who provide the opposition on Saturday.