Two more wins for Blueharts and England trial for Matt Hutchinson keeps the good times rolling

Blueharts’ men continued their perfect start to the season with two more wins from the double-header.

It started on Saturday with a 6-1 success over Sudbury, courtesy of a hat-trick for Graham Burr, two from Richard Julian and one for James Byford.

They had led 5-0 at half-time in that one and had another storming first-half 24 hours later, the 4-1 score also being the final one.

Harry Sampson, Harry Woods, Adam Wells and Burr got the goals in that one.

It means Blueharts are now second in East Hockey League Premier B on goal difference after five wins from five.

Skipper Julian said: “We’ve played some excellent hockey at times and we know we are going to face some tougher tests against the teams that are around us at the top of the league.

“But it’s also critical we win these games and to score 10 goals is a great return for the commitment and hard work the boys have put in.”

It isn’t the only good news out of the men’s section at the Lucas Lane-based club.

Seventeen-year-old Matt Hutchinson, a sixth former at Hitchin Boys School, has been called up for trials for U18 England Hockey trials later this month.

Julian said: “We’re obviously delighted for Matt and it’s very well deserved.

“He has always shown promise as he came through the junior section at Blueharts but it was when he played his first game for our first team at just 16 that it was clear he is a real talent.

“He has gone from strength to strength and is a key part of the fact we’re towards the top of the league.

“Not only is he a great keeper but he’s a real asset to our squad, always positive and willing to learn and I am sure this will also be recognised by the England coaches.”