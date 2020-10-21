Day to remember for Ruth Hicks after emotional return following cancer treatment

Blueharts Hockey Club's sixth team with goalkeeper Ruth Hicks in the middle. Archant

There were plenty of smiles throughout Blueharts Hockey Club at the weekend but none wider than that on the face of Ruth Hicks – as she made her long-awaited comeback from cancer treatment.

The goalkeeper stepped out with the sixth team and while the result wasn’t a favourable one, a 2-0 loss away to league leaders St Neots in East Hockey League Division Eight South West, it truly didn’t matter.

Hicks had her last chemo treatment for breast cancer and says the club and team have been rocks for her since finding out about the disease.

She said: “When you are told you have cancer your life seems to have at least been put on hold if not totally over, but Saturday proved to me that mine is still very much in progress.

“The team have kept me involved as manager but the previous week I was not even well enough to watch the match so to feel well enough to step in just one week later and play a full match was amazing.

“I had so much fun and the team looked after and supported me so well as they have done since my diagnosis.”

Elsewhere the second team had a great day too as they thumped Hertford 8-0 in Division Three South West.

A strong start brought an early goal for skipper Tamzin Wright and fine distribution from Anna Middleditch and joint player of the match Lizzie Bayley allowed the attacks to continue.

Switching play down each side brought another two goals, both scored by the other star player, Kate Sherwood, and with a number of great breaks through the Hertford defence by Anna Wallace, it was no surprise that the goals kept coming.

Hannah Mcpherson got the fourth, assisted by Lizzie Bayley, and Wright grabbed her second for number five.

Any sort of attacking play from Hertford at the other end was soon stopped by strong tackles from Victoria Marsh, Emily Evans and Evie Turner or saves by Cindy Dixon.

Two more goals followed for Sherwood, taking her own personal tally to four, and the final act of a fantastic day was an eighth for Blueharts, scored this time by Niccara Berry as she pounced on a rebound when a Bayley shot was pushed out.

One division higher the first team added to the happiness with a 3-0 win over Leighton Buzzard.