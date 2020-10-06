Blueharts flying high after five-star win over Waltham Forest

Blueharts Hockey Club's ladies picked up a comfortable victory over Waltham Forest in the East Hockey League. Archant

Blueharts continued their good start to the new season with a resounding 5-0 success over Waltham Forest.

The home win followed an opening day draw at Stevenage and leaves the ladies’ first team second in the East Hockey League Division Two South West table.

And it was a result that was never really in doubt.

Blueharts started strong, enjoying most of the possession, and by half-time they were three goals to the good.

They opened the scoring with shot after shot, all of which were saved until the ball fell to the stick of an eager Anna Page who coolly slotted the ball into the goal.

Just back from a long-term injury, she celebrated with deserved gusto.

After cleanly defending a short corner, the Blues were on the charge again with Rebecca Woodgate putting in tackle after tackle to control the ball in the middle.

The second goal came after a quick paced attack on the right and a clean and pacey injection from Harriet Marsh into sister Olivia who, sliding in towards goal on her stomach, was able to tap the ball goalward and beat the keeper.

Captain Vikki Bidwell was strong and decisive on the right, even when Waltham Forest looked like they were building momentum, and the defence made good use of dishing the ball around the back and successfully put in some ariels to get the ball back up the pitch.

Ellie Cockburn found herself with the ball and in space so in typical fashion she moved into the D and hammered home the third goal with a hit so hard it beat the keeper and rebounded straight out again.

Forest seemed to have a second wind early in the second half, pressing higher and using their forwards’ pace to challenge the blues defence.

Home keeper Jess Marsh was called into action on a few occasions while Mia Luk worked hard to mark any threat that entered the D.

Laura Kemps won and held possession well in the middle of the pitch and player of the match Sophie Featherby was instrumental in overturning the ball and driving up the left-hand side to an awaiting line of forwards, keen for goals.

Jay Livermore was on fire too, delivering balls into the D and setting up Olivia Marsh’s second goal of the game which took the score to 4-0.

With a healthy amount of time left on the clock, Marh was on the end of another Livermore delivery to pocket the fifth and seal her hat-trick for her.

The men’s first team meanwhile sit top of Premier B after a 5-3 success at Broxbourne made it three wins from the opening three games.