Blueharts show resilience and heart to end year with unbeaten afternoon

Published: 2:15 PM December 23, 2020

Resilience was on display in spades as Blueharts Hockey Club played their final games for 2020.

Only thee of the club's 13 adult teams got a game in but all three picked up points.

Result of the day came at Hitchin Boys’ School as the men’s thirds thumped St Albans 6-0. The visitors didn’t get a look in as doubles from Sam Reay-Jones and Paul Krishman, as well as singles for Flynn Krishman and Sean Storey, moved them up to fourth in EHL Division Three South West.

The highest-scoring game was a fabulous 4-4 draw for the fifths, also against St Albans. They are now second in Division Six South West thanks to goals from Ian Grant, Philip Britton, Adam Auld and Sam Bayley.

The Ladies fifths also played a draw, 1-1 against a strong Berkhamsted opposition.

They started with the majority of possession and it wasn’t long before they had chances, Amy Williams giving them the lead after Emma Sadler won a short corner.

The defence stayed strong with Sarah Wilmot and Ottilie Summerhayes making some good tackles but Berko were finally able to equalise.