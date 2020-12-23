Blueharts show resilience and heart to end year with unbeaten afternoon
- Credit: BHC
Resilience was on display in spades as Blueharts Hockey Club played their final games for 2020.
Only thee of the club's 13 adult teams got a game in but all three picked up points.
Result of the day came at Hitchin Boys’ School as the men’s thirds thumped St Albans 6-0. The visitors didn’t get a look in as doubles from Sam Reay-Jones and Paul Krishman, as well as singles for Flynn Krishman and Sean Storey, moved them up to fourth in EHL Division Three South West.
The highest-scoring game was a fabulous 4-4 draw for the fifths, also against St Albans. They are now second in Division Six South West thanks to goals from Ian Grant, Philip Britton, Adam Auld and Sam Bayley.
The Ladies fifths also played a draw, 1-1 against a strong Berkhamsted opposition.
They started with the majority of possession and it wasn’t long before they had chances, Amy Williams giving them the lead after Emma Sadler won a short corner.
The defence stayed strong with Sarah Wilmot and Ottilie Summerhayes making some good tackles but Berko were finally able to equalise.
Most Read
- 1 Crash in High Street closes road
- 2 Driver dies after Baldock High Street crash
- 3 CCTV image released after purse and laptop stolen in burglary
- 4 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
- 5 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
- 6 COVID-19 cases soar above England's average
- 7 Documentary on William 'Bill' Taylor murder investigation airing soon
- 8 Our council leaders respond to Tier 4 measures
- 9 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4
- 10 Appeal for information after driver dies in crash