Blueharts’ fab fours down Stevenage to pick up second successive win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 5:31 PM December 15, 2020
The ladies fourth team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

The ladies fourth team at Blueharts is starting to get on a roll – with a second successive victory in the East Hockey League.

This one came in a derby match with Stevenage, with the home side winning 2-0 to move further up the Division Five South West table.

A combination of hard work and teamwork is held responsible for the upturn in fortunes.

Against Stevenage the defence were solid with some great dishing between Nic Baxter, Helen Nuttall, Iris Cameron and Heather Storey and they, as well as keeper Grace Thompson, kept out a number of short corners.

The midfield too worked tirelessly with some speedy drives from Katie Williams and Emily Bull and good link-up play from Megan Shokar, Lucy Storey and Jess Badgery.

Forwards Felicity Massie, Josie Layton, Eliana Levi and Emily Bill kept the pressure on the Stevenage defence and that allowed Sam Vaughan to win the game with a double.

