Advanced search

Blueharts’ fab fours down Stevenage to pick up second successive win

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 15 December 2020

The ladies fourth team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

The ladies fourth team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

Archant

The ladies fourth team at Blueharts is starting to get on a roll – with a second successive victory in the East Hockey League.

This one came in a derby match with Stevenage, with the home side winning 2-0 to move further up the Division Five South West table.

A combination of hard work and teamwork is held responsible for the upturn in fortunes.

Against Stevenage the defence were solid with some great dishing between Nic Baxter, Helen Nuttall, Iris Cameron and Heather Storey and they, as well as keeper Grace Thompson, kept out a number of short corners.

The midfield too worked tirelessly with some speedy drives from Katie Williams and Emily Bull and good link-up play from Megan Shokar, Lucy Storey and Jess Badgery.

Forwards Felicity Massie, Josie Layton, Eliana Levi and Emily Bill kept the pressure on the Stevenage defence and that allowed Sam Vaughan to win the game with a double.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth Eagles have to settle for a point at Ware Sports

Ash Kersey had a mixed day for Letchworth Eagles away to Ware Sports.

Seven films made in Hertfordshire on TV over Christmas

The fairground scenes in Paddington 2 featuring the eponymous bear, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant and Julie Walters were filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: STUDIOCANAL

Blueharts’ fab fours down Stevenage to pick up second successive win

The ladies fourth team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

Domestic abuse special report: Where to get help

Where to find domestic abuse support in Herts. Picture: NSPCC/Tom Hull

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse supporting our area eight years on

SADA Survivor Stories was released as part of the 16 Days of Action campaign. Picture: Roxie Chambers