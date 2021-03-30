Blueharts Hockey Club remember Luke Hobson as charity walk raises thousands

Published: 2:54 PM March 30, 2021

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts Hockey Club and the wider hockey community have come together to honour the memory of one of their own.

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Their Walk for Luke event on Sunday saw hundreds from the Hitchin club and others walk or run two miles for Luke Hobson.

Luke was a junior but died in a tragic training accident with Sunday marking the two-year anniversary of his death.

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

And the efforts of his team and clubmates, as well as friends helped raise more than £3,500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) who played such an important role in getting Luke to hospital on the night of the accident

The monies mean the club has now raised a total of £11,169 for the service.

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

And despite the social distancing restrictions, the event was also a way of allowing members to take time to remember Luke and reflect, while being together in spirit.

And there were plenty of photos posted online, not just in Hitchin but from across the world as ex-Blueharts members joined in.

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts chairwoman Kate Sherwood said: "It has been so touching to see the pictures and videos posted throughout the day as our members, families and friends have headed out to Walk for Luke.

"The fundraising total continues to rise, all of which will help the East Anglian Air Ambulance in continuing to deliver such an important service.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported today. I’m incredibly proud of our club and the people who make it the fantastic community it is.

"Finally, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Luke’s family, and to thank Luke’s parents, Helen and Peter, for their support of the event. Luke will always be an incredibly important part of our club.

"He will never be forgotten.”

The Walk for Luke event helped Blueharts Hockey Club not only raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance but also remember their former junior Luke Hobson. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

Blueharts, along with Luke’s parents, have been working with England Hockey to develop guidance for planning safe hockey.

Those guidelines can be viewed at www.englandhockey.co.uk/governance/duty-of-care-in-hockey/safe-hockey and were created in Luke’s memory to help the hockey community ensure the safety of all involved in the sport.

Those wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bluehartstogether