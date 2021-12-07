Blueharts cruise through in England Hockey Masters

Blueharts Men’s Over 40s team cruised through to the next round of England Hockey Masters tournament after a thumping win at the weekend.

The team took on West Herts in the third round and dominated throughout, winning by a resounding 16-0 score line.

Although there were some tough results for other Blueharts team, the Men’s 6s did win 5-2 against Hertford 5s, with goals from Josh Featherby, Jack Ryan, Andy Devey and a double from Bobby Bridges.

The Ladies’ 3s also picked up a big win, a 5-0 victory at home against Saffron Walden 2s in Div Three South West.

Victoria Arellano, Isla Campbell, Sophia Moir, Olivia Marsh and Rachel Campbell were all on target for Blueharts.

In 13 games over the weekend, the club picked up two wins, one draw and suffered 10 defeats.