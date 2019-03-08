Advanced search

Better in T20 but Letchworth suffer heavy defeat to Reed

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 29 May 2019

Letchworth Garden City's Dom Simmons in the match between Letchworth and Reed. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Garden City's stuttering start to the league season continued on Saturday as they suffered an eight wicket defeat to Reed.

Batting first at Whitethorn Lane, several batsmen got in but could not go on to post a big score and they were all out for 165, George Denman top scoring with 28.

Reed got off to a flying start as Ed Wharton and Zachary McGuigan added 79 for the opening wicket and despite wickets for Tim Graham and Maxford Pipe, the opposition strolled to a comfortable win with Wharton finishing unbeaten on 86.

There was a much-improved performance on Sunday as Letchworth dumped Bishop's Stortford out of the T20 Cup before losing to Radlett to miss out on a place at Finals Day.

Four wickets for Harry Aitkenhead helped restrict Stortford to 169-8 in the opening game of the day and that total was made to look well below par as Tom Simmons' smoked a destructive hundred from just 46 balls with 11 sixes.

Pipe added 40 not out to ensure a seven-wicket win.

Rain meant the quarter final was reduced to 14 overs and Letchworth thought they had a decent score, closing on 112-8 with 32 for Daren Lewis. It didn't prove enough though as Radlett won with two overs to spare.

The seconds suffered an agonising three-run defeat to North Enfield.

Chasing 206, 85 for Dave Albon and 44 for Joe Randall took them within touching distance but they lost their last three wickets for just 10 runs to miss out.

Three wickets each for Simon Manning and Richard Stewart and 61 not out for Bruce Kilby ensured the thirds maintained their unbeaten start at the expense of Hemel Hempstead but the fourths and fifths both lost, although Stephen Williams took 5-37 for the fourths.

