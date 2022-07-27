Praise for girls of Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons after incredible trophy-laden season

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: BEDWELL RANGERS FC

One girls' team in Stevenage is hoping that an incredible season is just the beginning as they get set for a brand new adventure.

The U13s Dragons of Bedwell Rangers Football Club finished the last campaign with a fantastic five pieces of silverware.

The fact it came after two seasons with very little football because of the pandemic simply added to the sense of achievement felt by the very proud coaches.

They began their trophy collection by lifting the Division One title in the Herts Girls Football Partnership, beating Sarratt Rebels into second, three points behind, and losing just two games all year.

They then went on to compete a clean sweep of the summer tournaments they entered, being crowned champions at Flitwick, Ware, Letchworth and Royston.

The new adventure means a step-up to 11-a-side football next season and with the increase of playing and squad numbers required, they are on the lookout for additional players who will be in Year 9 from September.

If anyone is interested, find out more information and contact the club via the website - www.bedwellrangersfc.com