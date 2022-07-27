The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Praise for girls of Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons after incredible trophy-laden season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:35 AM July 27, 2022
Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season.

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: BEDWELL RANGERS FC

One girls' team in Stevenage is hoping that an incredible season is just the beginning as they get set for a brand new adventure.

The  U13s Dragons of Bedwell Rangers Football Club finished the last campaign with a fantastic five pieces of silverware.

The fact it came after two seasons with very little football because of the pandemic simply added to the sense of achievement felt by the very proud coaches.

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season.

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: BEDWELL RANGERS FC

They began their trophy collection by lifting the Division One title in the Herts Girls Football Partnership, beating Sarratt Rebels into second, three points behind, and losing just two games all year.

They then went on to compete a clean sweep of the summer tournaments they entered, being crowned champions at Flitwick, Ware, Letchworth and Royston.

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season.

Bedwell Rangers U13 Dragons lifted an incredible five trophies over the 2021-2022 season. - Credit: BEDWELL RANGERS FC

The new adventure means a step-up to 11-a-side football next season and with the increase of playing and squad numbers required, they are on the lookout for additional players who will be in Year 9 from September.

If anyone is interested, find out more information and contact the club via the website - www.bedwellrangersfc.com

Football
Women's Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

An overturned car in the Oval area in the afternoon of Thursday, July 21

Herts Live News | Updated

Disruption at The Oval, Stevenage after car overturns

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Warning notice to Martins Wood Primary School

Investigations | Exclusive

School needed bail-out after 'misleading council over finances for years'

Charles Thomson

person
Fire seen across a field.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

70-acre fire burns through crops near Knebworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer studying a clipboard.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Church cross taken and 'dumped' in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon