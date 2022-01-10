McAdam era up and running as Baldock Town grab first win under new boss

Stevenage weren't the only ones to record a first win under a new manager as Baldock Town impressed in a big victory over London Colney.

A double from Ashley Hay plus one each for Jude White and Aedan Gaffney guided the Reds to a 4-1 success under new man Dave McAdam.

The boss is a great belief in bringing on young players and there was a definite youthful exuberance in the way Baldock raced into a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

Hay slotted the first of them with a header before a screamer from White, the ball coming to him as their relentless press again paid dividends, had the home fans cheering in delight.

They continued to push forward after the break and extended their lead five minutes into the second half with Hay's second of the game, pouncing as a ball over the top from Alex Coppin caught the London Colney defenders off-guard.

The away team were able to pull one back with 11 minutes to go through Jimmy Hartley but even then, Baldock did not let up and they had the last word, Aedan Gaffney ending any hope of a comeback after volleying in a poorly-cleared header.

The result not only lifts them off the bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table but crucially outside of the bottom two.

Baldock lifted themselves from bottom of the league with this result and McAdam will continue to place his trust in the youngsters.

He said: “With the young side we just keep going.

“We’ve got to believe in them. I believe in them, they believe in me, so we’re all going to move forward together.

“We proved that when we’re playing football, we do move it about quickly. We’ve got to get that hunger to want the ball and when we’re in possession. lets enjoy it.

“We’re all on a journey, hopefully we’ll be on it for a long time together."

Baldock Town are back in action on Saturday with a trip to Flackwell Heath.