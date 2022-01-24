Match Report
Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division
Baldock Town
Ashley Hay 51, 81
Harefield United
Richard Pacquette (pen) 79, Lewis White 85
Draw with Harefield another step in the right direction for improving Baldock Town
Conor Perrett
- Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY
A late equaliser may have been a bitter pill for Baldock Town but skipper Josh Furness believes there were plenty of positives from the home draw with Harefield United.
They had twice lead thanks to goals from Ashley Hay in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, the second of which came in the 81st minute, two minutes after Harefield had levelled for the first time.
This advantage lasted just four minutes with Lewis White rescuing a 2-2 draw for the Middlesex side but with the Reds' improved form now stretching to one defeat in the last five league games, Furness was still fairly happy.
He said: "It's a point we probably wouldn’t have taken this time last month.
"We looked at the half-way point of the season and knew it wasn’t good enough, and the last three games we’ve been unbeaten.”
“Some of [the young players] have never played at this level before, so it is a learning curve.
“I’ve been in their position and it's about coaching them. Everyone at this level is going to make mistakes and mistakes I can take but, as long as the attitude is there, we can apply ourselves right.”
The game started off slow at New Lamb Meadow, with both teams struggling to break down one another.
That changed in the second half, Hay breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes as he pounced on a rebound.
The visitors responded by applying pressure for the large parts of the remainder of the game and they were handed a penalty in the 79th minute, Richard Pacquette confidently sending it high into the roof of the net.
But moments later Hay scored a fabulous goal, his seventh in the last five games.
A long free-kick from Adam Turner fell perfectly for the forward who had the composure to go round the keeper and send Baldock back into the lead.
However, poor defending allowed Harefield to equal the score again leaving each with a point.
The result does lift Baldock out of the relegation zone by one place, goal difference good enough to take them above Tring Athletic with Crawley Green three points further behind.
The Reds host Tring on Wednesday before Leighton Town visit on Saturday.