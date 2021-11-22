Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

FA Vase heartache for Baldock Town as they are beaten on penalties by Hadley

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:23 AM November 22, 2021
Josh Furness had headed Baldock Town into the lead against Hadley in the FA Vase.

Josh Furness had headed Baldock Town into the lead against Hadley in the FA Vase. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Baldock Town's FA Vase hopes and dreams were shattered in the cruellest of manners - a penalty shoot-out loss to Hadley after a heartbreaking 2-2 draw.

Josh Furness headed home a corner in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half and when Finley Aldridge pounced on 77 minutes to go to double the advantage, Baldock were sitting pretty.

But Solomon Ofori got Hadley's first with six minutes to go, tucking in a rebound after Bradley Marriott's initial effort came back off the crossbar, and he grabbed the equaliser just past the 90 to send the game to penalties.

Even there Baldock got their noses in front, Davis Boateng pushing Luke Jupp's shot onto a post, but a save from Lewis Ward in the fourth round of kicks took it into sudden death and Lewis Franklin was the unlucky man in red, watching his effort go over to send Hadley through 5-4.

One bit of positive news for Baldock though was that youngster Richard Kusorgbor, a second-half substitute on Sunday, has been "invited to train with Colchester United's academy following a number of outstanding performances for us this season".

Football
Baldock News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Herts police are appealing for those with information on a burglary at Next in Stevenage on October 18 to come forward

Herts Live

Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Remembrance Sunday in Stevenage

Remembrance Sunday | Gallery

Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Gillingham manager Steve Evans has emerged as the man Stevenage want to replace Alex Revell.

Stevenage FC

Steve Evans moves to top of Stevenage's list for their new manager

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon