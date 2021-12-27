New Baldock Town manager Dave McAdam happy to carry on club's youth policy

Ashley Hay had put Baldock Town into the lead at Arlesey Town with a superb strike. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

New Baldock Town manager Dave McAdam says he will not divert the club from its path of developing youngsters.

Little Dave, as he is affectionately known, has been handed the reigns following the resignation of Rob Bates and was in charge for the 2-2 draw with landlords Arlesey Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

He makes the step up having been heavily involved in setting up the Reds' academy and that link will be vital in the journey ahead.

He said: "I’ve been put in charge by the chairman to carry on with the club’s beliefs, which I fully back being heavily involved with the youth as well.

"We’ll carry on doing that and we’ve got a great bunch of lads.

"But we have to start turning results around and [the draw at Arlesey] is a great start.

"We played Langford before Christmas and we never turned up.

"Here we got a reaction and a very good point considering league positions and it gives us a platform to build on.

"We have some big games in January and we need to get players fit and back from injury."

It could have been a whole lot better too with Baldock missing a number of chances to add to goals from Adam Turner and Ashley Hay which had overturned Archie Sayer's opener for the hosts.

Sayer grabbed an equaliser with 15 minutes to go but McAdam was still pleased with the game as a whole.

He said: "You do look at the missed chances but that’s football and it is part of having a young side.

"We believe in the youth and we’ll forego missing a few chances now and again for what the future might bring.

"When you live by the sword, sometimes you have to die by the sword.

"It’s a positive point for us because there have been other games where we’ve gone behind and not reacted.

"So to react and go 2-1 up was good.

"We tried to play football, as they did, but we just asked the boys to give us 100 per cent all over the pitch and we feel as if we got that."