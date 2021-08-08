Josh Furness and Baldock Town eye up giantkilling after FA Cup win over Wembley

Published: 5:45 PM August 8, 2021

Josh Furness believes Baldock Town have every chance of being a giantkiller after progressing in the FA Cup. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Josh Furness says the prospect of being an FA Cup giantkiller has a huge appeal to the young Baldock Town side.

The skipper led his team to a 1-0 win over Wembley in the extra-preliminary round at New Lamb Meadow to set up another home game, this one against Grays Athletic of Isthmian League Division One North, a step higher than the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side.

And he sees no reason why they cannot etch their name in FA Cup folklore.

He said: "It will be a good test but we like to raise our game against the higher sides and we like to challenge ourselves and see what we’ve got.

"It’s the FA Cup and 90 minutes of football. Let’s bring the magic.

"We kept a similar side to last year and added a few we needed.

"We've a relatively young side, the average age is only 22 or 23, and we’ll have ups and downs because of our inexperience about how to close games out but I’ve got nothing but positives about this team.

"We showed enough against Wembley and we know we can beat teams 4-0 and we can also grind results out."

The victory over the Lions came courtesy of a first-half Tommy Reynolds goal.

But while they looked impressive going forward at times, the second half became more and more nervy as the visitors hunted an equaliser.

Seven minutes of added time didn't help but Baldock held their nerve to seal the win in front of a sizeable crowd.

Furness said: "We started well and we were top drawer in that first half-an-hour.

"We were unlucky not to create more chances but then they got back into it in the last 15 minutes of the half and we had to regroup at half-time.

"Sometimes you have to grind those wins but it was a great team effort. We were under the cosh for a little bit but we battled for each other and that’s sometimes how you have to win a game of football.

"You can’t always win three or four every time.

"We had a point to prove and we’re into the next round so happy days."