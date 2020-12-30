Baldock Town thankful for support of their crowdfunder after thousands of pounds donated

Published: 11:53 AM December 30, 2020

Baldock Town have thanked the 'incredible' support for their crowdfunder campaign. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Baldock Town have been overwhelmed by the support for their crowdfunder campaign - which ended with over £25,000 being raised.

In total donations amounting to £26,565 were given to the Reds, "easily eclipsing anything we could have dreamed for".

The fund was boosted by an auction of sporting memorabilia from ex-England cricketer Darren Gough, which brought in £10,000 alone, and "sizeable donations" from Sport England, Sarah Bennett, The Lancer Indian Restaurant and club sponsors Any Kitchen Ltd.

A statement on the club website said: "We would like to thank everyone who donated to make this so successful and in doing so ensuring the future of our club.

"We would not have raised anywhere near the amount without all the people who donated £5 and more. We are really touched by your support.

"The extra money raised means we can invest more in our youth teams and academy, giving them the best coaching available.

"We are also establishing a hardship fund to ensure none of our youth and academy players miss out due to the current uncertainty with jobs and loss of earnings that many parents may face."

The club also revealed they now not only have the necessary funds to complete this season but to be well funded for the next one too.