Baldock Town looking to recruit ahead of another fun cricket season

Daniel Plumb is the new first-team captain at Baldock Town. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

Baldock Town are gearing up for the new Herts Cricket League season with the start of their winter nets - and they are looking to add new players to their many squads.

The net sessions take place at Hitchin Boys School sports centre every Sunday from 12.30 to 1.30pm until the middle of April.

All abilities welcome and they will start the year with three new captains in place. Daniel Plumb will lead the first team, Andy French in the seconds and Matt Williams for the fourths.

Kieran Lambert's third team still boasts some exciting youngsters and with Jonny Gray the new Sunday skipper, club stalwart Alistair Jones believes the club has something for everyone these days.

He said: "We have become a club where the enjoyment of just playing has come back in abundance.

"It showed in the results and shows in the wide range of abilities we now have at the club.

"I would encourage anyone of any ability to come along and enjoy the many benefits of playing sport."

Baldock are also looking for a first-team umpire for the 2022 season. Email baldocktowncc@gmail.com for more details.