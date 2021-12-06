Baldock Town boss quits despite chairman’s pleas

Baldock Town are looking for a new manager after boss Rob Bates decided to quit the club – despite a plea to stay from the club’s chairman.

Sitting second bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with just three wins in 15 games this season, Bates decided to call it quits following a 1-0 defeat to Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Baldock chairman, Graham Kingham, revealed he asked him to reconsider his decision, but could not convince him to stay.

“I asked him to reconsider as I feel the team have been playing really well and would soon get the results they deserve,” he said.

“Unfortunately Rob had made his mind up and I had no other option but to accept that he wished to step aside.

“I would like to thank Rob for all the tireless work he has done since being at the club.

“Some of the football and results we have had have been outstanding and brought immense pleasure to us all.

“Rob has brought through so many of our youth players which will set the club up for years to come, I’m just sorry he won’t be involved to reap the rewards.”