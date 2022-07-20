Baldock Town Petanque Club helps England to historic European medal haul
- Credit: PETANQUE ENGLAND
Two members of Baldock Town Petanque Club have helped England secure a historic double win at the European Championships.
Held in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, the success story began with silver in the women's doubles for Hannah Louise Griffin and Alex Spillet, the pair coached by Jeremy Huntley who lives in Letchworth.
They beat Belgium, the host nation and Spain on the way to the final before losing 13-9 to Monaco.
Baldock club-mates, Matthew Eversden and Jack Blows with coach Jonathan Sewell, were also celebrating after bronze in the senior men's format.
Their route took them past Germany and Turkey before eventual champions Italy beat them in the semi-final.
Blows, who is from Shefford but works in Stevenage, said: "It was a great weekend, defeating some very good countries.
"The team all performed well in fantastic surroundings but it will take some time for what we have achieved to sink in."
Most Read
- 1 Herts Fire and Rescue Service declares 'major incident' after serious fires
- 2 One arrested after 'disturbance' at Hitchin Outdoor Pool
- 3 Planning permission granted for 54-bed mental health unit in Stevenage
- 4 Trial date set for five accused of murdering 20-year-old from Stevenage
- 5 Heatwave to halt all Great Northern and Thameslink trains north of London
- 6 Barclays bank in Letchworth to permanently close
- 7 London Luton Airport runway 'melts' amid July heatwave
- 8 Planning application for 5G mast in Letchworth met with concerns
- 9 Thameslink and Great Northern line set to shut due to 'extreme heat'
- 10 Arrest at Premier Inn after dog found in 'hot car'
Eversden added: "We were tested against the toughest opposition and came through with flying colours. English pétanque is on the map."
Colin Roper of Pétanque England said: "These are undoubtedly the best results we have achieved at international level.
"This is a very competitive environment where we face big challenges over an intense few days.
"We’ve really hit new heights and I’m delighted for our players and coaches."