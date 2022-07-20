Baldock Town Petanque Club helps England to historic European medal haul

English players and coaches at the European Petanque Championships. - Credit: PETANQUE ENGLAND

Two members of Baldock Town Petanque Club have helped England secure a historic double win at the European Championships.

Held in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, the success story began with silver in the women's doubles for Hannah Louise Griffin and Alex Spillet, the pair coached by Jeremy Huntley who lives in Letchworth.

They beat Belgium, the host nation and Spain on the way to the final before losing 13-9 to Monaco.

Jack Blows and Matthew Eversden (right) with their bronze medals from the European Pétanque Championships. - Credit: PETANQUE ENGLAND

Baldock club-mates, Matthew Eversden and Jack Blows with coach Jonathan Sewell, were also celebrating after bronze in the senior men's format.

Their route took them past Germany and Turkey before eventual champions Italy beat them in the semi-final.

Blows, who is from Shefford but works in Stevenage, said: "It was a great weekend, defeating some very good countries.

"The team all performed well in fantastic surroundings but it will take some time for what we have achieved to sink in."

Eversden added: "We were tested against the toughest opposition and came through with flying colours. English pétanque is on the map."

Colin Roper of Pétanque England said: "These are undoubtedly the best results we have achieved at international level.

"This is a very competitive environment where we face big challenges over an intense few days.

"We’ve really hit new heights and I’m delighted for our players and coaches."