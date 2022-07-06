Success for Baldock bowlers during busy spell
- Credit: PA
Baldock Bowls Club got the better of Bushey in their County Top Ten encounter, winning all four disciplines.
And in the county league, the ladies beat hosts Riverain 23-14 as the men defeated St Ippolyts 51-21.
But their winning run in the Stevenage & District Mixed League came to an end in a 55-40 loss at Stevenage, before a friendly match against Sandy Town was won by four shots.
Letchworth Garden City won all three rinks against Holwell in their Stevenage & District Mixed meeting.
Brian Bargery, Tony Sinclair and Haidee Castle were the successful skips in their 89-30 victory.
And Sunday's friendly at Langford also ended on a high note, with LGC prevailing by a 60-47 margin.
Howard Garden beat both Stevenage Town 51-36 in a midweek friendly and North Herts 60-50 on Saturday.
And Sandra Jordan beat Stuart Abery after an extra end in the club's Woodford Bowl singles competition on Sunday after both had finished on the same score.