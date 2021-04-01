Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Baldock Cricket Club ready for what promises to be a very busy season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:58 AM April 1, 2021   
Baldock Town Cricket Club in action

Baldock Cricket Club are ready to grab the new season with both hands. - Credit: DANNY LOO

They have to wait until next month to play competitive fixtures but once the season gets going Baldock Town Cricket Club is going to be a hive of activity.

Baldock Town Cricket Club in action

Baldock Town Cricket Club start their Herts Cricket League season on May 8. - Credit: DANNY LOO

They will go into the year with four senior sides playing on a Saturday, the highest of which will compete in Division Five B of the Herts Cricket League, while there is also a Sunday who will take part in the North Herts Cricket League.

A junior team at Baldock Cricket Club

Baldock Cricket Club will run three junior sides this year. - Credit: NHDC

This is all on top of a thriving junior section who will field three squads between the age groups of U9 and U12.

Youngsters will also get the chance  of All-Stars Cricket, run at weekends in the summer for children who want to give the sport a try.

They aren't resting on their laurels though and new members of any standard or age are more than welcome to turn up at "a very sociable club where enjoyment comes first".

For more information email baldocktowncc@gmail.com or call 07866 840011.

Baldock's first league games this season come on May 8 when the first-team host Mill Hill Village at Avenue Park while the seconds make the reverse trip to north London.

