Gold at Derby for Fairlands Valley Spartan master Tessa Stephenson

Published: 10:54 AM August 28, 2021

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Dave Stephenson took silver and Tessa Stephenson gold at the national track championships. - Credit: FVS

Shiny medals are not the exclusive property of the Olympic Games and three Fairlands Valley Spartans returned from the British Masters Championship with some - including one gold.

That belonged to Tessa Stephenson who took the win in the 200m race for women aged 60 to 64.

She had earlier finished sixth in the 100m.

Husband Dave also returned from Derby with a prize, picking up the silver in the 400m for men aged 55 to 59, while Grant Ramsay collected the bronze in the 45-plus men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Some Spartans took part in the Big Half Marathon in London with Yuko Gordon winning the 70-plus age category for women in one hour 38 minutes 35 seconds.

Ashley Johnson was just a few minutes behind while Marian Morley improved her time from her only other previous half by clocking 2:07:36.

There was a PB too in a parkrun for Carolyn Linsell, her first in a Spartans jersey, as she finished in 25:57 at Hunstanton Promenade.

North Herts Road Runners also had representation at the Big Half in London, with some using it as a warm-up for the London Marathon in October.

Matt Sayers was one of them as he finished in a commendable 1:18:50 and among the other were Dave Edwards (1:34:43), Shaun Allin (1:36:40) and David Weston (1:38:29) whose last race was ironically the 2020 running of the event.

The Great Hertfordshire Area of Natural Beauty Run, a charity event organised by Garden House Hospice, saw NHRR compete in both the 10k and marathon.

Jillian Tooley-Boys and Elwyn Howell took part in the 10k where the former finished as first lady in 58:22.

Howell clocked 52:50 while in the marathon, Sue Foot and Andrew Porter enjoyed the fantastic Herts and Beds countryside as they finished in 6:08.

Richard Weber, Lucy O'Connor, and Brian Judkins of North Herts Road Runners at the Thorney 5-Miler. - Credit: NHRR

The Thorney five-miler on a pancake flat out-and-back road course, attracted three from the club.

Richard Weber, Lucy O’Connor and Brian Judkins all headed to Bedford with Weber picking up a personal best of 36:56 and O’Connor claiming first in her age category.

Helen Cromack of North Herts Road Runners took part in the Oundle 20-miler. - Credit: NHRR

Helen Cromack meanwhile took part in the Oundle 20-miler as part of her training for the Brighton Marathon, describing the course as "undulating" as she finished in 3:45:48.