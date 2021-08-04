County joy on the track while runners lap up the atmosphere round London landmarks

Published: 10:53 AM August 4, 2021

Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club followed the example of the Olympic stars to claim two fabulous county titles.

Held at Watford, 16 from the club took part in the Hertfordshire County Track and Field Championships with 15 first places between them.

Shannon Rapacchi won the senior women’s pole vault, the same event bringing golds for U17 Aimie Taylor and U15 Bobby Pitman.

Ed Laws won all three of his events in the U20 group, the 110m hurdles, the 400m hurdles and the high jump. while U15 Samuel Buss won his hammer competition.

Maddie Waite won the U20 high jump while U17s Jessica Astill and Shanumi Akinfenwa won the 400m and high jump respectively.

Jamie Joseph of Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club with his gold medal from the U17 100m. - Credit: MICHAEL JOSEPH

Jamie Joseph won the 200m while U15 Bobby Pitman won both the pole vault and the discus.

The club's two U13 athletes both won their events, Abigail Tonge in the 70m hurdles and Enid Whitten in the shot.

Fairlands Valley Spartans had their own track events with the third round of the Eastern Masters Track & Field League, keeping hold of their series lead.

Wins on the night included Joylyn Saunders-Mullins, winning the W50 100m and 400m, and Tessa Stephenson in both the W60 400m and shot put.

Suzy Hawkins (W35) and Yuko Gordon (W60) were both victorious in the 1500m and Sharon Crowley was first in the 2km walk.

On the road, mass participation events returned to the capital with the popular London Landmarks Half Marathon attracting 11,000 runners.

Shelbe Moonbeam of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Landmarks Half Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Spartans' Shelbe Moonbeam ran her first half in aid of Tommy's Charity, finishing just over two minutes outside of her targeted three hours.

Linda Nolan, Fiona Clarke and Ada Janusiene also ran the event for FVS while Stevenage Striders had Greg Bradbury and Chrissie Thomas among the finishers.

Kat Gourd of North Herts Road Runners at the London Landmarks Half Marathon. - Credit: NHRR

Kat Gourd was the sole North Herts Road Runners representative at the event, finishing in a PB of 1:44:06.

Many more Squirrels were taking part at the Bedford 10k, 17 in total for the run round Priory Park.

North Herts Road Runners Brian Judkins, Richard Weber, Dave Braybrook, Lucy O'Connor, Nick Malpeli, Anna Gibson, Richard Thackeray, Deborah Smith and Andrew Porter at the Bedford AAA 10k. - Credit: NHRR

The men's team of Andrew Leach, Matt Sayers, Stewart Overton and Nick Malpeli came second and not to be outdone, the ladies A team of Tash Pitman, Astrid McKeown and Tracy Pitcairn also finished one place behind the winners.

The B team of Lucy O’Connor, Anna Gibson and Deborah Smith also claimed third place and there were several PBs including Dave Braybook and Richard Weber.



