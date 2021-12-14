Muddy mayhem but fantastic results in latest round of Sunday Cross-country League

Fairlands Valley Spartans at round two of the Sunday Cross-country League. - Credit: JIM BROWN

The second round of the Sunday Cross-country League proved a delight for both North Herts Road Runners and Fairlands Valley Spartans.

That was especially true for the Squirrells who claimed a double victory at Trent Park, Katie Harbon and James Fox reaching the top step of the podium in the women's and men's races.

James Fox of North Herts Road Runners on his way to victory. - Credit: NHRR

The club had 17 competing in total around what men's captain John Auld described as “a really tough, proper cross country" course.

Andrew Leach finished seventh while Mike Roberts was 14th. Vince Wright, Auld himself and James Keogh also finished in the top100.

A big increase in the FVS numbers saw a number of fine finishes for the 37 involved.

Simon Jackson led the Spartans men in 16th while Jonathan Parr was 25th, one place ahead of Adrian Busolini.

Kelvin Beyoku, Paul Hewett, Stuart Archer and Steve Wells made the top 100.

Christine Lathwell was the fastest female from FVS as she came home in 74th.

The next round takes place on Sunday at the showground end of Fairlands Valley Park.