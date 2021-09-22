Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage 10k return delights Stevenage Striders and hundreds of runners

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:54 AM September 22, 2021   
David Ellis (150) and Martin Scales (seven) of Stevenage Striders at the Stevenage 10k.

David Ellis (150) and Martin Scales (seven) of Stevenage Striders at the Stevenage 10k.

The return of the Stevenage 10k was hailed a huge success.

Almost 400 took part in the event, organised by Stevenage Striders, which started and finished in Hampson Park and used the town's paths and cycleways.

There was a mammoth logistical exercise just to get the thing on with the Striders' members manning registration desks, car parks and marshalling duties among many other things.

Some of the runners and helpers from Stevenage Striders at the Stevenage 10k.

Some of the runners and helpers from Stevenage Striders at the Stevenage 10k.

Some of them even took part in the race which was won by Joseph Yeeles ahead of Daniel Hurst in second and Christopher Westcott of Stevenage & North Herts in third.

Some of the Stevenage Striders runners at the Stevenage 10k.

Some of the Stevenage Striders runners at the Stevenage 10k.

Jennifer Conway of St Albans Striders won the women's race with Paige Bircham of Harlow and Garden City Runners' Alex Faulkner in second and third.

Glenn Cuzner (368) of Stevenage Striders on his way to 13th at the Stevenage 10k.

Glenn Cuzner (368) of Stevenage Striders on his way to 13th at the Stevenage 10k.

Glenn Cuzner was the first from the host club to finish, coming 13th overall while Andrea Skidmore was the first lady and fifth in her FV45 category, also claiming a county bronze medal. 

Brian White of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Stevenage 10k.

Brian White of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Stevenage 10k.

Fairlands Valley Spartans had 20 runners involved with Brian White the first of them to return, finishing 23rd overall and the third runner aged 60-plus.

Nicola Andersson was the fastest FVS female while Carolyn Linsell was second the FV65 age group.

North Herts Road Runners show off their medals a the finish of the Stevenage 10k.

North Herts Road Runners show off their medals a the finish of the Stevenage 10k.

North Herts Road Runners meanwhile had six taking part in the 393-strong field.

Lucy O’Connor reclaimed her first position in the FV55 category, repeating her success in 2019, and also posted a course PB.

For Elwyn Howell the run ended in his fastest ever 10k while Richard Weber achieved his second-best time at the distance.

Jamie Timms, Noah Franklin and Bobby Pitman represented Hertfordshire at the ESAA Combined Events Championships

Jamie Timms, Noah Franklin and Bobby Pitman represented Hertfordshire at the English Schools Athletic Association Combined Events Championships in Bedford.

Some of Stevenage & North Herts' younger athletes were in action at the English Schools Athletic Association Combined Events Championships in Bedford, with superb results for the U15 pair of Jamie Timms and Bobby Pitman.

Along with Noah Franklin of Dacorum & Tring, they took Hertfordshire to third place in the five-event competition.

Jamie Timms of Stevenage & North Herts AC in the long jump at the ESAA Combined Events Championships.

Jamie Timms of Stevenage & North Herts AC in the long jump at the English Schools Athletic Association Combined Events Championships.

They both set four new PBs. Three of them came in the 80m hurdles, shot put and 800m while Pitman's fourth was in the long jump and Timms in the high jump.

Others from the club competed in the club championships and open competition at Ridlins Stadium.

The overall women’s champion was U20 Libby Taylor while senior Dylan Baines took the men’s title.

In the younger age groups, there were wins for Priscilla Nethmi Tebenderanna and Oliver Rose (U11), Georgia Sutcliffe and Horotio De-Vyott (U13) and Kyle Gall-Gray and Lucy Baverstock (U15).

