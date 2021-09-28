Delight for athletes and organisers North Herts Road Runners as Standalone 10k returns to Letchworth

Published: 2:38 PM September 28, 2021

The eventual one and two at the 2021 Standalone 10k lead the race away from the start: Steve Buckle (St Albans Striders, left) and James Fox (North Herts Road Runners, centre). - Credit: NHRR

After a one-year hiatus, the streets of Letchworth resounded to the feet of athletes once again as the ever-popular Standalone 10k returned.

Runners at the start of the 2021 Standalone 10k around Letchworth Garden City. - Credit: NHRR

Hosted by North Herts Road Runners, the race started on Wilbury Road outside Standalone Farm and headed out into a 10km loop through the closed roads of Letchworth, Norton, and Stotfold, passing the Fairfield Estate and finishing back at the farm itself.

Almost 800 runners completed the race and were treated to cheers of encouragement around the course from enthusiastic volunteers from the the club and by over 90 marshals positioned around the route.

North Herts Road Runners at the start of their own Standalone 10k in Letchworth Garden City. - Credit: NHRR

And it proved a good day for those Squirrels taking part as both the men and ladies won the team prizes.

James Fox was the first of them home in second overall, just losing out to Stephen Buckle of St Albans Striders but still clocking a time of 33 minutes 28 seconds.

He was joined in the winning team by Andrew Leach, Eliot Buckner, Stewart Overton, Ed Price, Peter Clarke, Rob Harris and Vince Wright.

Leach won the Herts County Veterans 50-59 category with Overton and Price second and third in the age group below.

The winning ladies team was led home by Katie Harbon in 38:00, again second overall and beaten only by Herts Phoenix athlete Lizzie Janes, the winner of six of the seven Standalone events she has entered.

Harbon's colleagues on the top step of the podium were Tash Pitman, Astrid McKeown, Paula Holm and Lucy O’Connor.

Some of the Fairlands Valley Spartans squad at the 2021 Standalone 10k in Letchworth. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans has 22 taking part and they too enjoyed success.

They came at either end of the age spectrum for the ladies with Abbie Pez the first U20 lady while Yuko Gordon was the first woman over 65. Claire Pullen crossed the line as the second in the 55-64 group.

Dean Carpenter was the first Spartan man to finish, rounding-out the top 100, while Jon Filby was 110th. Mark Goodwin and Andy Jay completed their first team of four.

It was teams of three for the women with the first FVS team that of Gordon, Pullen and Pez while the second squad was Karen Ellis, Nicola Andersson and Carol Paul.