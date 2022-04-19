St Albans Easter 10k the bank-holiday treat for athletes

North Herts Road Runners headed out to the St Albans Easter 10k. - Credit: NHRR

The St Albans Easter 10k led the charge when it came to athletes looking for a bank-holiday treat.

For Fairlands Valley Spartans Simon Jackson was fifth overall and first veteran in the St Albans 10K on Good Friday. He finished in 34 minutes 37 seconds.

Ross Gallagher also beat 40 minutes with his 39:18 placing him 35th.

In total there were 13 from the club involved with Andrew Vaughan, Sam Simmons, Tracy and Abbie Pez, David Pattman, Georgie Hooper, Steven Dodner, Nicola Andersson, Jim Brown, Dzenana Topic and Jonathan Jones.

North Herts Road Runners were also at the Highfield Park event with four involved.

Kat Hinitt was the first to finish with Rikki Clark, Jane Robson and Julie Taylor the others.

Another FVS athlete completed a huge challenge, finishing 10 marathons in 10 days.

Davie Stafford finished the feat on Easter Monday with his average time over the period being four hours one minute and the fastest coming on day five of the Phoenix Running events at Walton-on-Thames, clocking 3:55:40.