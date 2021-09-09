Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Final league match of the season brings relay joy for Stevenage & North Herts

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:15 AM September 9, 2021   
The Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club relay squad of Ed Laws, Jamie Joseph, Joel Evan and Alex Kinchin-Smith

The Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club squad of Ed Laws, Jamie Joseph, Joel Evan and Alex Kinchin-Smith won the U20 4x100m relay in the last Youth Development League match of 2021. - Credit: MICHAEL JOSEPH

The last Youth Development League match of the season brought more success for the youngsters of Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club.

Held at the Copthall Stadium, home of Saracens Rugby Club, there were wins in the U17 events for Jess Astill (300m), William Galliford (1500m) and Aimie Taylor (pole vault).

For the U20s Libby Taylor won the hammer and Georgia Shephard-Gazely the Javelin with Ed Laws's success in the 400m hurdles brought another PB, this one 55.10 seconds.

The race of the day was the U20 4x100m relay with Laws, Jacob Kinichin-Smith, Joel Evans and U17 Jamie Joseph beating Shaftesbury Barnet to the victory in a time of 44.46.

North Herts Road Runners meanwhile had a number at the Bedford Festival of running, a multi-distance event held over two days.

Katie Harbon won the ladies Twilight 10k with the half marathon claimed by Mike Roberts in a PB of 1:15:35.

Ben Ryan also claimed a PB in the half (1:47:34) while Lucy O'Connor got her best time in the 20-mie race, clocking 3:05:48.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope
  2. 2 Free music festival to get Stevenage Old Town rocking
  3. 3 Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'
  1. 4 Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands
  2. 5 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
  3. 6 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
  4. 7 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
  5. 8 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
  6. 9 'My gast is flabbered': SEND parents protest in outrage after children left without school places
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident

Elwyn Howell was third in his age category for the 10km and fourth in the half but the busiest Squirrell was Dan Mallett who competed in the 5k, 10k and half marathon.

And there were 58 at Norton Common in Letchworth for the club's first Saturday of the month 5k, with the podium places taken by James Fox, Adrian Sherwood and John Auld.

Athletics
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Herts Live | Updated

Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The roof terrace at the new Co-Space in Stevenage

Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hewett, aged 31, sadly died earlier this year

St Albans Crown Court

Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage's Ben Coker celebrates the first goal with Jake Taylor (right) against Swindon Town

Match Report

Stevenage held by Swindon Town in dramatic and bad-tempered finale

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon