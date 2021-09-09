Final league match of the season brings relay joy for Stevenage & North Herts
- Credit: MICHAEL JOSEPH
The last Youth Development League match of the season brought more success for the youngsters of Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club.
Held at the Copthall Stadium, home of Saracens Rugby Club, there were wins in the U17 events for Jess Astill (300m), William Galliford (1500m) and Aimie Taylor (pole vault).
For the U20s Libby Taylor won the hammer and Georgia Shephard-Gazely the Javelin with Ed Laws's success in the 400m hurdles brought another PB, this one 55.10 seconds.
The race of the day was the U20 4x100m relay with Laws, Jacob Kinichin-Smith, Joel Evans and U17 Jamie Joseph beating Shaftesbury Barnet to the victory in a time of 44.46.
North Herts Road Runners meanwhile had a number at the Bedford Festival of running, a multi-distance event held over two days.
Katie Harbon won the ladies Twilight 10k with the half marathon claimed by Mike Roberts in a PB of 1:15:35.
Ben Ryan also claimed a PB in the half (1:47:34) while Lucy O'Connor got her best time in the 20-mie race, clocking 3:05:48.
Most Read
- 1 Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope
- 2 Free music festival to get Stevenage Old Town rocking
- 3 Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'
- 4 Netball tournament in memory of teammate Lauren raises thousands
- 5 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
- 6 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
- 7 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
- 8 Concerns halt plan to build homes on village pub land
- 9 'My gast is flabbered': SEND parents protest in outrage after children left without school places
- 10 Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident
Elwyn Howell was third in his age category for the 10km and fourth in the half but the busiest Squirrell was Dan Mallett who competed in the 5k, 10k and half marathon.
And there were 58 at Norton Common in Letchworth for the club's first Saturday of the month 5k, with the podium places taken by James Fox, Adrian Sherwood and John Auld.