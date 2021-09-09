Final league match of the season brings relay joy for Stevenage & North Herts

Published: 9:15 AM September 9, 2021

The Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club squad of Ed Laws, Jamie Joseph, Joel Evan and Alex Kinchin-Smith won the U20 4x100m relay in the last Youth Development League match of 2021. - Credit: MICHAEL JOSEPH

The last Youth Development League match of the season brought more success for the youngsters of Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club.

Held at the Copthall Stadium, home of Saracens Rugby Club, there were wins in the U17 events for Jess Astill (300m), William Galliford (1500m) and Aimie Taylor (pole vault).

For the U20s Libby Taylor won the hammer and Georgia Shephard-Gazely the Javelin with Ed Laws's success in the 400m hurdles brought another PB, this one 55.10 seconds.

The race of the day was the U20 4x100m relay with Laws, Jacob Kinichin-Smith, Joel Evans and U17 Jamie Joseph beating Shaftesbury Barnet to the victory in a time of 44.46.

North Herts Road Runners meanwhile had a number at the Bedford Festival of running, a multi-distance event held over two days.

Katie Harbon won the ladies Twilight 10k with the half marathon claimed by Mike Roberts in a PB of 1:15:35.

Ben Ryan also claimed a PB in the half (1:47:34) while Lucy O'Connor got her best time in the 20-mie race, clocking 3:05:48.

Elwyn Howell was third in his age category for the 10km and fourth in the half but the busiest Squirrell was Dan Mallett who competed in the 5k, 10k and half marathon.

And there were 58 at Norton Common in Letchworth for the club's first Saturday of the month 5k, with the podium places taken by James Fox, Adrian Sherwood and John Auld.