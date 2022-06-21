North Herts Road Runners delighted with hugely successful Run Round the Garden

Runners and crowds flocked to Letchworth for the Run Round the Garden race. - Credit: NHRR

All eyes were on Letchworth Garden City as North Herts Road Runners hosted the Run Round the Garden races.

Two options over closed roads were available for athletes, the popular 5k run and a one-mile effort, which attracted club runners, novices, and children alike.

The Squirrels were out in force, not just on the course but helping with the organisation and marshalling as well.

Ian Datlen was the first male squirrel home in the 5k race, and fifth overall, clocking a new PB of 18 minutes 46 seconds.

He was closely followed by Daniel Martin (18:56) and William Harrison (19:11).

Karen Townsend led the NHRR ladies home in 19:46, followed by Paula Holm (19:56), and Rhia Botha (19:59), the last two both PBs.

Botha said: "Today was my first opportunity since joining the club to actually run this race and I couldn’t be happier with my new PB.

"It was such a fantastic atmosphere and so well organised. Today I am a very proud squirrel."

Holm added: "It was fabulous to work with such a great bunch, pushing each other on and to be encouraged by such amazing marshals along the route."

Datlen then dusted off his shoes to be first in the mile too, his time 5:39, while Botha was the first lady and second overall in 6:03.

There were other PBs for the club in the 5k.

Tracy Pitcairn clocked 20:15, Elwyn Howell got 21:24 and Andrew Weisel-Shaw managed 27:18, a minute quicker than she hoped.

Jon, Sue, and Jillian Boys attended the race as a family, with this being the third 5k for Jon since a heart attack in 2020.

He was pleased with his 42:17 while Sue won her age category in 36:06 and Jillian sped home in 24:31.

Linda Aird meanwhile was just happy "to wear my NHRR vest again in an actual race", this her first event for almost three years. She clocked 27:35.

John Harris of Fairlands Valley Spartans was the MV60 winner at the Run Round the Garden. - Credit: FVS

There was one big success for Fairlands Valley Spartans over the 5k course.

John Harris dipped under 20 minutes for the first time this season, clocking 19:59 which was good enough for 24th overall and first male in the 60-plus category.

Monica Smithson also set a season's best time with 28:32 while David Kennedy, Samantha Sutton, Jane Whitrow and Roger Biggs were the other to take part.