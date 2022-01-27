Fred Hughes 10 returns with personal bests and fine runs for North Herts Road Runners and Fairlands Valley Spartans

Some of the North Herts Road Runners at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: NHRR

It may be cross-country season but road races are also back with the hugely popular Fred Hughes 10-mile event at St Albans attracting hundreds of athletes.

Eight of the Fairlands Valley Spartans finishers at the Fred Hughes 10: John Harris, Mark Goodwin, Tracy Pez, Abi Pez, Yuko Gordon, Marie Colucci, Pete Smith and Ashley Johnson. - Credit: FVS

In total 825 took part with Adam Bowller of North Herts Road Runners finishing a fantastic eighth in what was his first road race for more than two years.

His time of 56 minutes 30 seconds was also a personal best by just shy of a minute.

Tash Pitman joined him with a PB and added a club record, clocking 1:07:40 as the first female Squirrel and the quickest ever in the V45 age group.

At the other end of the scale Melanie Flynn competed in her first race for the club.

Abi Pez of Fairlands Valley Spartans set a new PB at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: TONY RANDFIELD/FVS

There was a PB too for Fairlands Valley Spartans, Abigail Pez the first U20 female in the race with a time of 1:18:53, a whopping seven and a half minutes quicker than before.

Ashley Johnson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: TONY RANDFIELD/FVS

The fastest Spartan was Adrian Donnelly, who crept inside the top 100 overall in 99th while Yuko Gordon (54th), Ashley Johnson (62nd), Marie Colucci (83rd) and Tracy Pez (90th) were all inside the top-100 for women.

Marie Colucci of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: TONY RANDFIELD/FVS



