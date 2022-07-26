North Herts Road Runners celebrate 2021 success while Fairlands Valley hail return of relays

North Herts Runners wound back the clock before turning on the style back in the present.

The club were at last able to celebrate the successes of 2021 with a garden party doubling as the awards presentation ceremony.

Mark Vaughan and Tom Webb were jointly awarded best male club runner with ladies’ team captain Natasha Pitman scooping the female prize.

Matt Roberts ad Anna Greetham were crowned as most improved while Cara Sutton was the NHRR personality of 2021 and the 101 per cent prize went to lead coach Karen Dodsworth.

Another coach, David Annetts, was honoured with an outstanding achievement award for race walking following his British Masters V55 10k record.

The club then took on the Fairlands Valley Spartans 3k relays, with provisional results placing the women's team first overall and the men second.

Each team was made up of four runners and the Squirrels had eight mixed sides, two ladies' squad and four men's teams.

Men's club captain John Auld said: "The event was fantastic and the atmosphere amazing. We've all missed the event and it was yet another fantastic evening for NHRR."

The host club were also delighted at the event's return, the first since 2018, which attracted more than 100 teams.

In the men’s senior race Luton Athletics Club were the winners in the men's senior race with St Albans Striders winning the women's vets category.

Ware Joggers took both titles for the mixed race.

For Spartans themselves there were some solid performances.

They were third in the women’s over 35 category with Sam Pretty, Suzy Hawkins, Ashley King and Michelle Reeves clocking a total time of 47 minutes eight seconds.

Elsewhere Grant Ramsay enjoyed a top 10 finish in the World Masters Championship, held in Tampere, Finland.

He was sixth in the 50-plus steeplechase in a time of 13.02.