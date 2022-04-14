Squirrels enjoy it by the seaside while Spartans head for home comforts at Stevenage Parkrun

North Herts Road Runners had a squad at the Brighton Marathon. - Credit: NHRR

The scent of salt water in the air spurred North Herts Road Runners on to some great times as they tackled the Brighton Marathon.

Sam Coxon was first home for the club in what was his marathon debut.

He thoroughly enjoyed the experience and the support and was even pleased with his time, even if that pleasure was mixed with the disappointment of missing out on a sub-three hour time by just 22 seconds.

Kyle Stout managed a PB with 3:42:08 while the only female Squirrell in the race, Anna Greetham, was happy to go sub-four with a time of 3:55:21.

Her training partner, Matt Roberts was just over a minute behind.

Three from NHRR ran the 10k offering with Ian Datlen leading Rhia Botha and Charlie Jones home in a PB time of 39:07.

The club's run of the month took a sizeable squad down the road to the Flitwick 10k.

Natasha Pitman (V35), Astrid McKeown (V45) and Sue Foot (V65) topped their age categories, with the team of Pitman, McKeown and Rachel Arnott winning the ladies' team prize.

The men's squad of Adam Bowler, John Auld and David Edwards finished second.

For Fairlands Valley Spartans, it was parkruns that held the focus for most, although not for Jonathan Parr.

He followed up his other victories this year by claiming the Kew Gardens 10K beating a field or nearly 2,000.

John Harris was 38th out of 576 at the Great Welsh Half Marathon, starting and finishing in Pembrey Country Park, while Thomas Sauka completed the Essex Walker LDWA challenge marathon, his first 26.2 miles of the year.

Simon Jackson led home a field of 211, 18 of which were Spartans at the Stevenage Parkrun, his winning time of 17:02 also a parkrun PB.

Grant Ramsay finished in the top 10 while John Roxborough competed at Bury Field in Newport Pagnall, his 101st different venue.

One of the furthest distances travelled was by Darryl Stevens was at the Stadspark in the Netherlands.