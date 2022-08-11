North Herts Road Runners and Fairland Valley Spartans still running on holidays

John Rayner of North Herts Road Runners found a 5k while on holiday in Greece. - Credit: NHRR

Summer holidays may be in full swing but both Fairlands Valley Spartans and North Herts Road Runners have been getting their running in at far off places.

Alison Wood of FVS was second female at Barnstaple Parkrun while Yuko Gordon was in Reading and Darryl Stevens at Bowling Park in Bradford.

Sharon Crowley meanwhile clocked a fastest time since before the pandemic at Pegwell Bay in Kent.

There were PB times for David Pattman, Steven Dobner and Mo Warrillow at Great Denham near Bedford and one for Sam Simmons at Stevenage.

NHRRs' very own first Saturday of the Month 5km in Norton Common saw 61 finishers in the beautiful sunshine.

Vince Wright won the race while Katie Harbon was first lady and second overall.

Will Harrison completed the podium clean-sweep for the Squirrels in third.

The big away days for NHRR took John Rayner to the Apmeneia 5k while on holiday in Greece.

It started at 7pm in 30-degree heat and after a nice 3k to start with, mostly downhill, the road kicked uphill steeply.

It didn't affect Rayner though as he finished third in the free-to-enter run.















