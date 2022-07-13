Midweek Road Race League closes with glorious mob match

North Herts Road Runners at the MWRRL mob match in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: NHRR

The Midweek Road Race League came to a glorious end with North Herts Road Runners and Fairlands Valley Spartans both delighted with their efforts.

The mob match at Welwyn Garden City brought together clubs from all three divisions for one huge 10k race and it attracted a total of 451 runners from the 21 teams.

St Albans Striders took the win on the night ahead of host club Garden City Runners but the Squirrels from Letchworth were third.

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the MWRRL mob match in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: FVS





Spartans placed ninth while Hitchin Hares were 18th.

The ladies of NHRR took the plaudits with second place, the same position that Katie Harbon finished in the individual standings.

Anna Kiveneka was fourth on her debut.

North Herts Road Runners at the MWRRL mob match in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: NHRR

Ben Hadham led the male squirrels home in third position while Stewart Overton rounded out the top 10.

The leading make for the Spartans was Simon Fraser in 15th while Marie Colucci was the top female from the club in 51st.

Harriet Smith was the second female Spartan in what was her first race for the club.

There were also a couple of personal bests, Mike Jeffs recording 40 minutes 13 seconds while Matthew Newton clocked 43:08.

Paul Holgate improved his 2002 time to 1:20:30.

The clubs also picked up a number of individual awards for the league as a whole.

For FVS, Pete Smith was first male 60 plus with Mark Goodwin third. Carolyn Linsell was second in the FV65 category and Abbie Pez took third in the female U20 group.

North Herts Road Runners at the MWRRL mob match in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: NHRR

North Herts Road Runners had three collecting prizes.

Caroline Thrussell scooped first place in the female veterans 55 award while Stewart Overton was second male in an extremely competitive veterans 40 category.

Tash Pitman managed third FV45.

The final league standings had NHRR third in the six-team Division One standings with the Spartans sixth and consigned to Division Two for next year.

St Albans Striders were the overall champions with Trent Park second.

Hitchin Running Club were also relegated in Division Two after finishing just seven points behind Bishop's Stortford who avoided the drop.

Martin Branham was third in the MV50 category for the Hares as was Gemma Ward in the FV35 group. Jackie Perry finished second FV55.