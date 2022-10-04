The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
London calling as Spartans and Squirrels have action-packed day at the marathon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:40 PM October 4, 2022
Cathy Craig and Rob Wright of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon.

Cathy Craig and Rob Wright of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

The London Marathon naturally figured high on the priority list for both Fairlands Valley Spartans and North Herts Road Runners.

Simon Jackson and Andrew Patterson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon.

Simon Jackson and Andrew Patterson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Three from the Stevenage club beat the three-hour mark in the capital with Andrew Patterson coming home 274th out of the 40,000-plus field in a time of two hours 38 minutes 29 seconds.

Simon Jackson (2:46:18) and Adrian Busolini (2:58:38) were the others.

Zoe Jackson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon.

Zoe Jackson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon. - Credit: FVS

Yuko Gordon was the female 70-74 age group winner, running 3:31:54 while Ashley King (4:19:54) and Zoe Jackson (4:29:08) were also among the FVS results.

Robert Wright meanwhile completed the 26.2 miles in 4:15:10, dressed as a chicken.

Other Spartans were also in attendance, volunteering to help with the baggage buses and getting kit back to the runners.

Cath Craig of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon.

Cath Craig of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the London Marathon. - Credit: MARIAN MORLEY

For North Herts Road Runners there were 13 from the club taking part.

Mark Vaughan was delighted with his time of 2:36:03 despite admitting to setting off too quickly.

That time broke his own MV50 club record as well as placing him third in the 50-54 category.

Mark Vaughan of North Herts Road Runners at the London Marathon.

Mark Vaughan of North Herts Road Runners at the London Marathon. - Credit: NHRR

Mike Roberts was a London debutant and managed 2:34:52 while Stewart Overton (2:52:11), Vincent Wright (2:54:16) and Nick Malpeli (2:59:36) also ducked under three hours.

Richard Weber crossed the line in a "solid" 3:55:54 while Oliver Parsons managed 3:06:38.

For the female Squirrels, Anna Klucnika was the first over the line in 2:57:03 while Rhia Botha, running her first ever marathon, completed the course in 3:30:32.

Michael Roberts of North Herts Road Runners at the London Marathon.

Michael Roberts of North Herts Road Runners at the London Marathon. - Credit: NHRR

Cara Sutton took 11 minutes off her PB with 4:14:53 while other female squirrels who took part were Natalie Delaney (5:15:09), Carina Quayle (5:29:27), and Amanda Pritchett (7:32:33).

