Delight for Fairlands Valley Spartans and North Herts Road Runners at Hitchin 10k

Published: 10:15 AM June 3, 2021

There were celebrations for both Fairland Valley Spartans and North Herts Road Runners at the Hitchin 10k.

Andrew Patterson of Fairlands Valley Spartans takes the win at the Hitchin 10K. - Credit: ERICA GRAYSON/FVS

Andrew Patterson of FVS took the win for the men in a time of 33 minutes 36 seconds, both a new personal best and course record, while for the Squirrels, Natasha Pitman was the first lady to finish in 43:26, just pipping team-mate Tracy Pitcairn by a second.

Tracey Pitcairn and Natasha Pitman of North Herts Road Runners at the Hitchin 10k. - Credit: NHRR

The event, superbly marshalled and well praised by the runners, saw almost 350 take part and it produced plenty of good runs and individual performances.

Six of the 21 Fairlands Valley Spartans who took part in the Hitchin 10k, including Georgie Hooper (214) and Charlotte Smith (78). - Credit: PER ANDERSSON/FVS

Charlotte Smith was the first lady Spartan in 46:50 with age category wins for Paul and Alison Shelley.

Brian White was second male 60 plus and William Morley third male under 20.

Among the PBs were Georgie Hooper (46:08), Steve Dobner (47:36) and Marian Morley (54:23).

Paula Holm also ran for North Herts Road Runners, despite a previous vow to give up racing, and ended up going well below 45 minutes for the first time, finishing in 43:58.

James Dalton also claimed a PB in 40:52, Kat Gourd clocked 47: 15 while Ian Sutcliffe's time of 59:28 placed him third in the V70 category.

Stevenage Striders at the Hitchin 10k. - Credit: STEVENAGE STRIDERS

Stevenage Striders also took part with Rachel Hall, Paula Heyes, Chrissie Thomas, Esperanza Castro, Martin Scales and Philip Deaves all delighted to be running in actual races.

The Hitchin 10k wasn't the only event occupying the athletes, with three from North Herts Road Runners tackling an ultra marathon.

Susan Mansfield, Mike Bullock and Andy Grudzinski of North Herts Road Runners at the Devil’s Lite 50k Trail Ultra. - Credit: NHRR

Mike Bullock, Susan Mansfield and Andy Grudzinski tackled the Devil’s Lite 50k trail run along the South Downs Way and it proved harder on the body than normal with heatstroke affecting Bullock and Mansfield finishing in bandages after a couple of falls.

Will Lawler and Ed Laws of Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club contest the U20 110m hurdles. - Credit: STEVENAGE & NORTH HERTS AC

Away from the road and on the track, Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club raced in the first Youth Development League match of the season at Harrow.

There were wins for U17 Jessica Astill in the 200m, clocking a national entry standard of 25.4 seconds, and Oliver Humphrey in the 100m hurdles with 14.95.

Georgia Shephard-Gazely won the U20 javelin with 29.78m and U20 Joel Evans was second in the 400m hurdles in 56.5, again another entry standard for national competitions.

Ed Laws won the B event in 58.70 and was also in action in the 110m hurdles finishing third in 15.66 with Will Lawler winning the B event in 15.72.

Also competing were U20s Jacob Kinchin-Smith, Bhuvanesh Ramanauth, Alex Pickard, Joseph Felthouse, Clare Hudson, Delphine Lehrfeund, Amelia Hobbs, Emily Knight, Libby Taylor and Maddie Waite.

In the U17 competition Sarah Mavromoustakis ran 13.46 for the 100m while Rebecca Scott jumped 4.54m in the long jump.

Aimie Taylor cleared 3m in the pole vault, Jamie Joseph recorded 11.42 and 23.19 in the 100m and 200m, Will Galliford ran 2:11.5 in the 800m and Tiago Pereira-Garcez threw 23.46m in the discus.