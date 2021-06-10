Hot, humid and hilly Hertfordshire Half Marathon still delights club runners
- Credit: NHRR
The Hertfordshire Half Marathon brought plenty of runners to Knebworth House to tackle the hilly course and the humid conditions.
Usually held in the autumn, this was brought forward to June having been cancelled last year and over 1,000 took part on a course that used the lanes around the stately home, closed to traffic.
For North Herts Road Runners there was a number of good times.
Ian Dalton was the first Squirrel home in a PB of one hour 30 minutes four seconds and Dave Braybrook increase his best to 1:43:54.
Other PBs went to Matt Roberts (1:45:06), Anna Greetham (1:45:27), and Charlie Jones (1:45:32) while Elwyn Howell achieved a best in the 10k at the event, clocking 47:40.
Three from Fairlands Valley Spartans took on the challenge of the 13.1-mile event.
Jim Brown managed 1:53:30, Charlotte Smith clocked 1:56:48 while Wendy Tharani was home in 2:09:29.
The 10k race, which had a total of 319 running, saw another three Spartans involved, James McSweeney with 51:34, Jonathan Jones with 1:02:03 and 1:06:06 for Dzenana Topic.
Stevenage Striders had representation too
Glenn Cuzner was the first of the men to finish in 1:35:00 while Alexandra Gates was the first Strider woman in 1:47:45
For Hannah Martin this was her first half-marathon which she completed in 2:32:34.
The Striders are also hosting the third running of the Stevenage 10k in September and entries are now being taken.
Starting and finishing in Hampson Park on September 19, the second iteration was held virtually but the club are exciting to get back to an actual event, the first one in 2019 being hailed a massive success.
The event helps support a number of charities as well.
JOCA, set-up by Welwyn Rugby Club, aims to destigmatise mental health amongst young men and women, while Feed Up Warm Up provide drop in centres in Stevenage and Hitchin where those in need can get food, clothing, care and support.
The Stevenage Community Trust supports individuals and families in the town that are in need of assistance while the Lister Hospital Butterfly Service are specially trained volunteers that provide companionship for end of life patients.
To enter go to https://www.racesonline.uk/race-entry/stevenage10k/index.php?id=1