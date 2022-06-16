Harbon on top as Midweek Road Race League moves to Chingford

Katie Harbon in action for North Herts Road Runners at the Midweek League. - Credit: GRAHAM SMITH

North Herts Road Runners warmed up for their Run Round the Garden in Letchworth with some fine performances at the Midweek Road Race League.

That was not more true than for Katie Harbon who took the individual win at the Chingford event, round three of the Division One season, clocking 38 minutes 19 seconds for the six-mile run.

She was followed home by Paula Holm (14th), Natasha Pitman (15th) and Rachel Arnott (19th), helping the ladies to finish in third on the night and maintain their third position overall.

North Herts Road Runners at the Chingford round of the Midweek Road Race League. - Credit: NHRR

In total 19 ladies ran over the tough course with two challenging hills with 31 men from the club also taking part.

Stewart Overton led them home in 17th with Adam Bowller (20th) and Ben Sewell (23rd) completing the top three NHRR men.

They finished fifth on the night, but still second overall, meaning the club as a whole were fourth, third in the overall table behind St Albans Striders and Trent Park Running Club.

Attention will now turn to their own 5k race on Sunday which is held on closed roads and starts and finishes in Leys Avenue.

Fairlands Valley Spartans will also be in attendance there, as they were at Chingford.

Michelle Reeves of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Midweek League event in Chingford. - Credit: GRAHAM SMITH





They took 34 runners in total, with Michelle Reeves (20th), Marie Colucci (38th) and Tracy Pez (48th) their top three female finishers and Simon Jackson (12th), Adrian Busolini (24th) and Simon Fraser (39th) their top three males.

Adrian Busolini of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Midweek League event in Chingford. - Credit: GRAHAM SMITH

They finished sixth on their night and stay sixth overall.

The fourth round is at Trent Park on June 30 with the final round, the mob match that brings clubs from all three divisions together, is in Welwyn Garden City on July 6.

Tracy Pez of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Midweek League event in Chingford. - Credit: GRAHAM SMITH

Both clubs were at the hot and hilly St Albans Half Marathon.

John Harris was 137th out of the 1,600 finishers, and second man in the 60-69 age category, with a time of 1:37:16.

Matt Clarke of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Midweek League event in Chingford. - Credit: GRAHAM SMITH

Matt Clarke was 327th in 1:43:27 while Fiona Clarke came home in a time of 2:07:12.

Chloe Chapman and Jim Brown also ran.

Steve Tracey and Dan Mallett took part for NHRR, finishing in 1:46:55 and 1:57:48 respectively.