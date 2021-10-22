Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Cross-country races return to the delight of runners

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 AM October 22, 2021   
North Herts Road Runners in action at Cheshunt in the Sunday Cross-Country League.

Cross-country is big with a vengeance and runners from across the area couldn't be happier.

There were six top-10 finishes for Stevenage & North Herts Athletics Club at Oxford in round one of the Chiltern League.

Hazel Spitzer did superbly well to finish third in the U11 race, her first competition, while Oliver Rose was fifth in the boy’s race.

In the  U17 boys William Galliford was ninth.

Abigail Manson led the U15 girls home in fourth, the same position as the team, while U13 Jake Trevelyan was 10th, two seconds ahead of Matthew Thompson.

Esme Searle and Lauren Griffin were sixth and seventh for the girls.

Nick Kleanthous of Fairlands Valley Spartans in cross-country action at Cheshunt.

Fairlands Valley Spartans had 27 involved in the first Sunday League fixture held at Cheshunt.

Jonathan Parr was the fastest round the course for the club, finishing 11th, while Christine Lathwell led in the ladies.

North Herts Road Runners had a squad of 20 taking part with Tom Webb coming third while Andrew Leach, Adam Bowler, Mark Vaughan, Stewart Overton and Rob Harris all made the top-20.

Astrid McKeown was the club's first female.


The next Sunday XC League race will be in Trent Park, Cockfosters, on December 12.

