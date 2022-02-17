County selection for Spartan Parr as Sunday League draws to a challenging end

Jonathan Parr of Fairlands Valley Spartans has been selected for the Hertfordshire senior team. - Credit: FVS

An athlete from Stevenage has been chosen for the county for a major event.

Jonathan Parr of Fairlands Valley Spartans has been selected by Hertfordshire to represent their senior men's team at the Inter Counties Cross-country race in Loughborough next month.

His run at the county championship was the one that caught the eye although he backed it up with 10th position at the final race of the Sunday Cross-country League, this one held on Therfield Heath in Royston.

The Fairlands Valley Spartans who braved the wind at Royston. - Credit: BRIAN WHITE/FVS

Adrian Busolini was 15th of the Spartans whose men finished sixth out of the 19 teams involved with the same position overall.

The ladies finished 10th both overall and on the day. Christine Lathwell was the first of them to finish as the fifth woman.

The runners head off at the start of the Sunday Cross-country League at Royston. - Credit: BRIAN WHITE/FVS

Katie Harbon secured a full house with a fourth individual victory.





She was part of a 22-strong North Herts Road Runners team at Royston and finished 21st overall, eight places behind the first Squirrel to cross the line, Stewart Overton and seven adrift of Rob Harris.

North Herts Road Runners took on a challenging course at Royston for the final round of the Sunday Cross-country League. - Credit: NHRR

The club's cross-country expert, John Auld, said: "Apart from the wind, the weather was actually not bad.

"However, it was windy and combined with the hills, it made it tough going.

"The course was brilliantly designed to hit every hill on the heath. It was full of short sharp hills from start to finish, a real strength-sapping course."

The men finished fifth at Royston and fifth overall as did the ladies.

Action from the final round of the Sunday Cross-country League at Royston. - Credit: NHRR

Hitchin-based Sally Cooke will be looking to replicate a truly sensational 2021 as the new season gets going.

The Luton Athletic Club athlete was runners up in the British Masters Female Athlete of the Year category after some sensational runs, the best of which was in the 400m at the British Masters Championship where her 58.43 run set a new UK record in the W50 category.

She also equalled the 100m age group record with 13.10 and picked up three gold medals in total, the 200m being the other one.

All this came after an absence of 30 years from the sport and she is now looking to break the 400m world record as well as taking gold at the World Championship in Finland.