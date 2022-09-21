County success for veterans of Fairlands Valley Spartans and North Herts Road Runners

Fairlands Valley Spartans men won team gold at the Herts veterans 10k event in Stevenage. - Credit: KEVIN BONAVIA

County athletics titles were up for grabs for veterans over both the 5k and 10k distances.

The Hatfield 5k provided the setting for the first, with Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans winning in the 70-plus category and Cathy Craig claiming the bronze for women aged 65-plus.

Simon Jackson was the fastest Spartan, finishing seventh overall, while the quickest female from the club was Paul Dunne.

North Herts Road Runners' ladies were second in the team competition and there were individual successes too.

Lucy O'Connor was second FV55 and Tracy Pitcairn was third in the FV35 group.

Katie Harbon led the team home, finishing as third female, and Shahab Ahmad was the first male home in a new PB of 17 minutes 55 seconds.

There were also PBs for Ian Datlen, David Edwards and Andrew Wallis while Paula Adams set a new FV50 club record of 21:46.

Ian Sutcliffe of North Herts Road Runners won county silver and Fairlands Valley Spartans' Jim Brown gold at the Stevenage 10k. - Credit: KEVIN BONAVIA

The Squirrels' women also claimed the silver medal in the team event at the Stevenage 10k, with the men also climbing onto the second step of the podium.

Ahmad, Nick Malpeli, James Dalton and Ian Sutcliffe made up the male team while the women's squad was Tash Pitman, Linda Aird and Andreea Weisl-Shaw.

The Spartans though had even more to celebrate as the team of David Harris-Cherguit (36:48); Grant Ramsay (39:42); John Harris (41:56) and Tony Randfield (42:17) won the team event.

Jane Wadley improved her personal best by two minutes while Georgie Hooper and Paul Dunne made sure they picked up a medal for the ladies.

Jim Brown also took gold in this event to add to his 5k triumph

Simon Fraser was the fastest Spartan in the open race. He was fourth overall and second senior with 35:06.



