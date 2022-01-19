Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Habron roars to another cross-country win for North Herts Road Runners

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:13 PM January 19, 2022
North Herts Road Runners at the Watford round of the Sunday Cross-country League.

North Herts Road Runners at the Watford round of the Sunday Cross-country League. - Credit: NHRR

North Herts Road Runners' Katie Harbon notched her third Sunday Cross-country League win of the winter in the latest fixture at Watford.

The event at Cassiobury Park in Watford took in six miles of hills and muddy woodland trails with Harbon the first lady across the line.

In total 15 Squirrels took part.

Nick Kleanthous of Fairlands Valley Spartans finishing at the Watford cross country.

Nick Kleanthous of Fairlands Valley Spartans finishing at the Watford cross country. - Credit: ADRIAN BUSOLINI/FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans were also at the event with Jonathan Parr's fine winter form also continuing, placing seventh overall to back up his eighth position in the county championship.

Adrian Busolini also broke into the top 20 by finishing 17th.

Their fastest woman was Chris Lathwell who was 45th overall with Suzy Hawkins the next to finish.

In total FVS had 24 men and 18 women involved among a field of more than 400 runners, meaning they could have three teams in both groups.

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Watford round of the Sunday Cross-country League.

Fairlands Valley Spartans at the Watford round of the Sunday Cross-country League. - Credit: ANDY JAY/FVS


