Habron roars to another cross-country win for North Herts Road Runners
- Credit: NHRR
North Herts Road Runners' Katie Harbon notched her third Sunday Cross-country League win of the winter in the latest fixture at Watford.
The event at Cassiobury Park in Watford took in six miles of hills and muddy woodland trails with Harbon the first lady across the line.
In total 15 Squirrels took part.
Fairlands Valley Spartans were also at the event with Jonathan Parr's fine winter form also continuing, placing seventh overall to back up his eighth position in the county championship.
Adrian Busolini also broke into the top 20 by finishing 17th.
Their fastest woman was Chris Lathwell who was 45th overall with Suzy Hawkins the next to finish.
In total FVS had 24 men and 18 women involved among a field of more than 400 runners, meaning they could have three teams in both groups.
Most Read
- 1 Woman sentenced after Aldi bottle smashing spree
- 2 COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts
- 3 New housing to meet high demand in Stevenage
- 4 Axes and knives found during weapons raid
- 5 Farmhouse owners disgusted by 'abhorrent' solar panels plan
- 6 Time-lapse video: Nightingale surge hub build at Lister Hospital
- 7 Stevenage health lead 'appalled' as Lister stroke unit is downgraded again
- 8 Cancer nurse's warning over drop in cervical screening
- 9 Closure order granted for Hitchin flat after anti-social behaviour
- 10 Ian Stewart murder trial: Killer 'restricted wife's breathing and fabricated epilepsy death'